Share:

The Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship 2023 was formally inaugurated here at the Punjab Tennis Academy, Bagh-e-Jinnah Lahore on Tuesday.

Mr. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), graced the opening ceremony as chief guest and inaugurated the prestigious tournament during a colorful opening ceremony held here. The honorable chief guest was introduced to all the participating players, while he also witnessed a junior singles match and applauded both the players for showcasing their skills during the match.

Total 20 matches were played on the first day of the championship. All the top players advanced to the second round with comfortable victories and a high standard of tennis was witnessed during some of the matches. Top junior national players and their families were also present on the occasion.

In the boys U-18 first round, Ahtesham Humayun beat Hassan Ali (GC) 6-0, 6-0, Hamza Rehmat beat Shamir Dilshad 6-0, 6-0, Hassan Ali beat Shahzaib Zahid 6-4, 2-6, 6-2, Hamid Israr beat M Salaar 6-3, 6-1, Yafat Nadeem beat Hanzla Anwar 6-0, 6-2 and Mahatir Muhammad beat Faisal khalil 6-1, 6-1.

In the boy's U-16 first round, Aalay Husnain beat Mustafa zaidi 6-0, 6-0. In the boys U-14 first round, Ismail Aftab beat Aalay Husnain 4-1, 4-1, Haziq Areejo beat Aryan Hassan 4-1, 4-2 and Harris Bajwa beat Hafiz Hassan 5-3, 4-1. In the boys/girls U-12 first round, Rashid Ali bachani beat M Ahsan Bari 4-0, 4-0, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat Ohad-e-Mustafa 4-0, 4-0, Bismel Zia beat M Ibraheem Hussain Gill 4-1, 4-1.