KARACHI - Necessary arrange­ments have been com­pleted to facilitate the faithfuls on the occa­sion of holy night of Shab-e-Barat in the cemeteries located in district East, here. Ar­rangements have been made on the direc­tives of Administrator DMC East Syed Sha­keel Ahmed, inside and outside the Essa Nagri cemeteries due to a large number of visi­tors. The administrator east along with officials concerned on Monday inspected the arrange­ments regarding Shab-e-Barat at Essa Nagri’s cemetery. On this occa­sion, he said that mu­nicipal facilities were being provided inside and outside of 29 grave­yards situated in both the zones of District East managed by KMC. He said that removal of encroachments around the cemeteries and provision of munici­pal services, including lighting arrangements had been ensured on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. He further said that fumigation teams were ensuring spray­ing of disinfectants in graveyards, also adding that a free sapling of plant would be gifted to the visitors to encour­age them for plantation at the vicinity of their respective deceased.