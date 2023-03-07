Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry have been booked in another case in Lahore.

The fresh FIR has been lodged against Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhry on the complaint of the sub-inspector Race Course police station under charges of issuing threats, blocking road, hate speech and others.

Qureshi and Fawad Chaudhry addressed a press conference, in which the people were incited against the state institutions and the Kanal road was blocked, the FIR stated.

Fawad Chaudhry also accused the state institution of ‘plotting murder’.

Pakistan Tehreek Insaf leaders including former prime minister Imran Khan are facing numerous cases following the ouster of the government in April 2022.

Earlier, the Islamabad police registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.