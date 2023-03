Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information Shar­jeel Inam Memon, on Monday, condemned attack on Balochistan Constabulary in Bolan area and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in the explosion. The minister in a state­ment issued here also prayed for the speedy recovery of those in­jured. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that an­ti-national elements would never succeed in their nefarious de­signs.