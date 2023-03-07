Share:

LAHORE - Sohaib Qayyum, of Unique Academy Lower Mall, excelled in the boys and girls age group U-18 and U-14 Boxing Tournament, organized by Ultimate Boxing and Martial Arts Academy, Walton Road, Lahore Cantt. Sohaib, a rising star in boxing, defeated Dawood in the U-14 title fight and won the laurel for his family and school (Unique Academy Lower Mall).

Muhammad Qayyum, father of Sohaib, said his son is not only excelling in sprots but also in studies and he has a bright future ahead. The special guests of the event were Muhammad Tariq Gujjar, Finance Secretary of Punjab Boxing and Ijaz Nawaz. Punjab boxing’s Haji Abdul Khaliq performed the duties of the referee in the event. More than hundred players took part in the event, which was organized by Altaf Khan.