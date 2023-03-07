Share:

LAHORE - FAKT Exhibitions is going to or­ganize 12th edition of Solar Paki­stan Exhibition and 5th edition of Electricity Pakistan Exhibition here at Expo Centre from March 10. Deputy Chairman of Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi will inaugurate the three-day event, according to FAKT spokesman here on Monday. “Solar Pakistan Exhibition is established as the leading renewable energy event of the country with its scale set­ting records in every edition, having more than 120 exhibiting companies from 10 countries of the world including China, Czech Republic, France, Japan etc. will be showcasing their latest inno­vations,” he added. The three-day