LAHORE - FAKT Exhibitions is going to organize 12th edition of Solar Pakistan Exhibition and 5th edition of Electricity Pakistan Exhibition here at Expo Centre from March 10. Deputy Chairman of Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi will inaugurate the three-day event, according to FAKT spokesman here on Monday. “Solar Pakistan Exhibition is established as the leading renewable energy event of the country with its scale setting records in every edition, having more than 120 exhibiting companies from 10 countries of the world including China, Czech Republic, France, Japan etc. will be showcasing their latest innovations,” he added. The three-day
Share: