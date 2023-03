Share:

HYDERABAD - SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh distributed gifts and sweets among the policemen belonging to the Hindu community as they celebrated their Holi festival.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday, the SSP also directed all the DSPs to greet their subordinate Hindu cops and distribute gifts and sweets for their festival of the colours. In his statement, Shaikh said all the people of Pakistan regardless of their religious association had equal rights in the country.