Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed a bullish trend, gaining 97.33 points, a positive change of 0.24 percent, closing at 41,434.33 points against 41,337.00 points the previous day. A total of 221,551,717 shares valuing Rs7.252 billion were traded during the day as compared to 194,817,148 shares valuing Rs7.768 billion last day. As many as 334 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 206 of them recorded gains and 111 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 companies remained unchanged.

The three toptrading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 42,073,975 shares at Rs1.31 per share; Telecard Limited with 18,068,500 shares at Rs6.93 per share, and TPL Properties with 10,637,502 shares at Rs14.70 per share. Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs117.00 per share price, closing at Rs2,310.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs50.00 rise in its per share price to Rs1,750.00. Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs499.99 per share closing at Rs8,000.01, followed by Nestle Pakistan with Rs133.97 decline to close at Rs5,266.03.