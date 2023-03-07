Share:

Timergara - According to police and eyewitnesses, a student from Government Primary School (GPS) Odigram was killed and four others, including students, were injured when a speeding car went out of control in the limits of Police Station Balambat on Monday.

According to police, the speeding car collided with a bike and ran over the schoolchildren, causing serious injuries to Kashif (12), son of Shaukat Ali, a GPS Odigram student who died on the way to the hospital.

According to locals, the victim is from a poor Kohestan family and resident of Ashari Gatt near Odigram. His elder brother works as the family’s sole breadwinner in a local hotel.

Sadeeq-Ur-Rahman (24) son of Noor-ul-Haq resident of Lajboke, driver Mansoor Ahmad (27) son of Fateh Muhammad resident of Koto, Abdullah (13) son of Faridullah resident of Odigram, and Hasnain (08) son of Maroof Khan resident of Odigram were among those injured.

All of the injured were transported to Timergara Teaching Hospital (TTH) for treatment by the Rescue emergency team.