ISLAMABAD - Federal Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday urged the politicians to sit together on a single platform for the welfare of the people and stability of the country.

The Federal Law Minister expressed these views while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected cabinet of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA). The other speakers included Advocate General (AG) Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon, president Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) Naveed Malik, senior journalist Hamid Mir, president IHCJA Rizwan Qazi and others.

Azam Nazeer Tarar was of the view that the way should be paved for dialogue to resolve issues and the political leaders sit together for talks. “If they are not ready to sign charter of economy then should together find some better solution,” said Tarar.

He maintained that they have lost political capital to fulfil their promises for the state but they should not let the country to face shame before the international organisations.

On the occasion, Tarar condemned the incident of torture on journalists by the federal police in the IHC premises and assured the journalists that they would find an appropriate solution of this issue after meeting with the Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He said that it was the responsibility of the government instead of the high court. “The executive is responsible for all such incidents,” said the federal minister. Expressing his sorrow over the incident, he said that it is regrettable that after this incident, the journalists have to approach the court for registration of the case under section 22-A.

He further said that in democracy, responsibility of an office is given for a limited time and therefore, they should perform their duties with honesty and dignity. He said that the people of Pakistan are the real rulers of the country and “we are answerable to them.”

The federal minister told the participants that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had only taken briefing on PECA Act and this matter is limited to the Act only.

Later, he visited press room and congratulated the members of newly elected cabinet of the IHCJA.