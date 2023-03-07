In his televised speech to launch his election campaign Imran Khan (IK) talked about the way forward. The same day, Dr Miftah Ismail, the financial guru of PML-N, talked about the need for structural reforms to deliver change. After 75 years finally, there is a realisation that the prevalent system cannot deliver. The colonial system that we inherited was designed to control, not serve. The enemy has always been within. Today the Islamic Republic of Pakistan finds itself seriously trapped. There is a serious administrative collapse. The bureaucracy is totally non-functional. While the judiciary and the armed forces have their own internal accountability mechanism, the bureaucracy is totally out of control operating under laws of colonial protection. A significant portion of civil litigation emanates from rampant executive abuse. All efforts at reforms are seriously blocked by those who control the files and paperwork. Only technocrats can contain the bureaucrats as was done in the seventies through the lateral entry of experts in senior management positions. In the 20th century, bureaucrats became obsolete and redundant. Under the 1973 constitution, it’s the prerogative of the Prime Minister (PM) to make appointments in Grades 21, and 22. Bhutto appointed several professionals to head ministries. The elected ministers worked closely with the technocrats who had executive authority and together they were able to provide relief to the public. Bureaucracy has failed to provide good governance. The original set of officers realised the importance of freedom, they provided relief within the system. Once they retired in the mid-eighties, the system returned to its old coercive ways
Yes, the overseas Pakistanis are the most vital national resource who can turn Pakistan around but without executive authority they will not be effective. I was appointed Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation on August 15, 2002, for a period of three years. It was a legislated, term position, the Chairman once appointed, could not be removed. Empowered with executive authority I was able to take on the mafia that existed within the organisation.
Abdullah Gul the former President of Turkey during his visit to Lahore lamented the lack of change in Pakistan. According to him, they invited their expatriate experts who sat across the table from the local administration to implement reforms. The devil is in implementation, not ideas. Over the years the negative forces are well entrenched to thwart progress.
Till today the entire officialdom operates/hides under the protection of the Official Secrecy Act of 1923 even though the Right to Information Act (RTI) has been enacted since 2017 at the federal level and in 2013 in KP and Punjab. Then there is the Government of India Act of 1935 which is still being followed by the bureaucracy even after 50 years of the enactment of the 1973 constitution. Instead of empowerment, the system enslaves the masses. Dissent carries serious repercussions. Indeed, the expatriates have played a major role in the development of China and India but such a framework does not exist in the land of the pure.
IK talked about the energy crisis. As a nation, we are out of fuel and do not have the means to import it. Last year the fuel bill was above $ 20 billion. Food is also being imported. The food and fuel crises have to be resolved. Pakistan has the potential to be self-sufficient in both these vital areas. Edible oil seeds can be grown on marginal lands. Olive plantation has started at a large scale with encouraging results. Tea plantation sites have been identified in AJK and KP where trial production has been started which can be expanded to meet our needs. At 175 billion tons the coal reserves in Thar can meet our energy needs. Now that mining has started, 2600 MW of power is being generated at a cost of Rs 8 per unit. Black gold can be used to produce gas, fertilisers, diesel and several other chemicals. Currently, the gasification of coal is being investigated to produce SNG (Synthetic Natural Gas) which can replace imported LNG (Liquified Natural Gas). A coal-based energy system with 21st-century technologies can resolve our energy crisis.
Mining has great potential as most resources remain untapped. Having worked on all the major mineral deposits of the country, the challenge is in management to avoid debacles like Reko Diq and Saindak. State Owned Enterprises (SOE) continue to drain the economy. Under professional management, they can be turned around under a public-private partnership as is being successfully practiced at Thar through SEMEC (Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company). The speech of IK has raised hopes for the nation. A clear road map is needed to deliver. Without the induction of technocrats in the executive branch no relief will be possible. As a nation, we must achieve self-sufficiency in food and fuel as both are essential ingredients of life. Any attempt to stall the march toward real freedom will be thwarted by the people. IK is leading the charge fearlessly and honestly. His march is now unstoppable. Court cases and arrests can no longer deny our freedom. Civilian supremacy through free and fair elections is the need of the hour.
Dr Farid A Malik
The writer is Ex-Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation, email: fmaliks@hotmail.com