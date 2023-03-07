Share:

PESHAWAR - Honorary Consul General of Tunisia for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ammad Rasheed has said that the Pakistan-China friendship is getting stronger with each passing day and CPEC will prove to be a very important project for strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to China Window, a Chinese cultural centre established in Peshawar. Ammad Rasheed, who has also been the senior vice-president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Peshawar, visited various galleries of the Chinese Cultural Centre, signed the friendship wall and recorded his comments in the guest book.

On the occasion, he said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had seen a very difficult time during terrorism and now they believe that the economy of the province will develop after the investment by the brotherly neighbouring country China in Pakistan, especially in KP.

Ammad Rasheed said that Pakistan was facing economic challenges in the present era, to overcome which it can learn from China’s economic development.