The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) launched a new initiative that promotes the edu­cation of STEAM across Pakistan. STEAM is an acronym that stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics. The vision of STEAM is the provision of a sustainable and sys­tematic education structure for girls especially. The STEAM educational project is working through collaborative ef­forts of the Malala Fund and its partners who support MoFEPT to advance access to STEAM learning for second­ary school-aged students. The project possesses the po­tential of transforming primitive methods of teaching into new, engaging, and resourceful ways of learning which are essential to keep at par with the world’s educational system.

Pakistan’s education system is lagging in several ways in com­parison to the global educational system. The substantial reduc­tion in quality and quantity is persistent in multiple sectors of Pakistan and education is the most prominent one. According to the 2020 annual report of UNICEF, around 45 percent of the popu­lation is based on children under the age of 18 years. Pakistan In­stitute Development Economics (PIDE) reports that, out of 45 per­cent, around 23.45 percent of the population never got a chance to attend school and approximately 7 percent of the population got enrolled but dropped out each year. The most viable method to curtail the ongoing catastrophic situation in Pakistan is through modernizing the education system.

Multiple underlying realities fuel the depreciation of the educa­tional sector. Foremost, recently in the wake of floods, around 70 percent of the landmass in Pakistan is ravaged. The floods have caused an unprecedented level of devastation to the educational sector as around 36,000 schools are washed away and have direct­ly impacted around 3 million children. Additionally, building anal­ysis from the prism of historical unfolding, the allocation of budget to the educational sector has always been debated, yet the desired value that should be given has never been achieved. Henceforth, the provision of a low budget to the education sector is an apt man­ifestation of government priorities. The report depicts that, in the year 2020-21, only 2.3 percent of GDP is allocated to the education sector. It is predicted that the number will keep on reducing be­cause of the rising chaotic dynamics of the economy.

Moreover, the low provision of the budget coupled with gender imbalance in the educational sector has led to a disparity in the workforce. Additionally, the lack of productive teacher workshops with the amalgam of flawed and primitive methods of teaching di­rectly impacts the fragile educational structure. Internationally, the quality education index is shifted to Course Learning Outcome (CLO) and Program Learning Outcomes (PLO). This methodology provides a precise picture of desired outcomes and enables sub­tle structuring of courses to equip students with knowledgeable skills. On the contrary, in Pakistan, outdated methodologies are opted for, leading to a minimum or no learning outcomes.

Therefore, it is equally important to mention that the website of STEAM launched under the umbrella of MoFEPT is student-friend­ly, that entails detailed guidelines related to STEAM clubs, STEAM mentorship sessions, teachers’ hub: building pedagogy tools, ac­tivity manuals, pedagogy videos, and digital content development. The focus of STEAM is not only centred on learning but also strives to equip students with critical thinking and problem-solving skills to lead a better future. According to the survey of the Department of Commerce, the entire job sector is growing at the rate of 4 per­cent while simultaneously the STEAM sector is flourishing at the extent of 27 percent, which profoundly manifests the importance of STEAM in the unfolding future.

Additionally, at the teacher’s level, STEAM offers workshops that are carved around the objectives of building interest for stu­dents in learning by opting for an interactive mode of teaching. The project is edified over exciting activities through experimen­tal learning and practical application that can harness mind-bog­gling concepts and ideas. It is a project of transforming the edu­cational system across Pakistan. The STEAM education envisions building knowledgeable students who understand the importance of gendered response during emergencies i.e., combating climate change and promoting a green economy.

In times of hardship, the STEAM project is committed to propel­ling Pakistan’s future toward success. Such programs must be pro­moted to encourage students to take part in STEAM courses. As it not only provides new ways and better opportunities for incorpo­rating interactive learning, but it also promotes teacher counsel­ling workshops to build a better educational structure.

Maheen Ali Cheema

The writer is a graduate of the National Defence University in the field of International Relations.