Share:

An accountability court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in the assets beyond means case.

The former Punjab chief minister appeared before an accountability court in assets beyond means case.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the questionnaire was sent to Usman Buzdar but the anti-graft watchdog did not get a reply from the accused.

At this, Buzdar’s counsel told the court that his client would submit a reply to NAB questionnaire on March 13.

Furthermore, the accountability court extended Usman Buzdar’s interim bail till March 16.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Executive Board launched an investigation against Buzdar in assets beyond the means on the recommendation of NAB Lahore.