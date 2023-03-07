Share:

LAHORE - Wapda won the 18th National Women’s Swimming Championship 2023 with 12 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals securing 300 points. Army remained runners-up with 5 gold, 8 silver and 5 bronze medals, while Sindh stood third in the championship with 2 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze medals. Jehanara Nabi of Wapda bagged 5 individual gold medals with one new National Record and was declared Best Swimmer of the championship.

The three-day championship was concluded at Lahore the other day. In 500M Butterfly: Bisma Khan of Army; 200M Breaststroke: Mishael Aisha of WAPDA; 400M Individual Medley: Bisma Khan of Army; 100M Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA; 200M Backstroke: Fatima Lotia of Army; 4x100M Medley Relay: Team WAPDA; 800M Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA; 100M Backstroke: Miraal Haque of Sindh; 50M Breaststroke: Mishael Aisha of WAPDA; 200M Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA; 100M Butterfly: Mishael Aisha of WAPDA; 50M Freestyle: Bisma Khan of Army; 4x200M Freestyle Relay: Team WAPDA; 400M Freestyle: Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA; 50M Backstroke: Bisma Khan of Army; 200M Butterfly: Miraal Haque of Sindh; 100M Breaststroke: Mishael Aisha of WAPDA; 200M Individual Medley: Jehanara Nabi of WAPDA; 4x100M Freestyle Relay: Team WAPDA.