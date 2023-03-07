Share:

Peshawar - The representatives from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday expressed their commitment to supporting the projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ensuring their successful completion.

This resolve was expressed in a joint review meeting held here to assess the progress of foreign- funded projects and pipeline projects in the region.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division, and Ikramullah Khan, Additional Chief Secretary of the province. Secretaries of line departments were also present.

During the meeting, various activities under the ongoing projects were reviewed, and the overall progress and status of the pipeline projects were discussed. The attendees were instructed to expedite the ongoing projects and improve the execution process of the committed pipeline projects.

The meeting provided an opportunity to evaluate the status of the projects and identify areas where progress could be accelerated. It also served as a platform to discuss challenges faced during the implementation of these projects and ways to address them.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government reiterated its commitment to completing the projects within the agreed timelines and delivering the desired outcomes.

The government also thanked the international partners for their continued support in achieving the development goals of the region.

The meeting ended with a resolve to work together and overcome any challenges to ensure the timely completion of the projects and their effective implementation for the benefit of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.