ISLAMABAD - Her Hunar’, an exhibition of eye-catching products to celebrate women’s entrepreneurship concluded here late Sunday at Pak China Friendship Centre after attracting a large number of visitors including families. Organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), during the 2-day event, women entrepreneurs from Northern Areas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, and Rawalpindi Islamabad exhibited a range of high-quality and unique products.