16 held for encroachments

PESHAWAR   -   The district administration, in collaboration with the capital metropolitan gov­ernment, took action against en­croachments in Qissa Khwani Ba­zar, adjacent local markets, and circular roads. 

A heavy police contingent was deployed to prevent unpleasant incidents during the operation. 

Encroachments outside shops were removed, leading to the ap­prehension of 16 individuals in­volved. 

Commissioner Peshawar has in­structed administrative officers to conduct daily market visits and initiate legal action against en­croachers. 

Legal proceedings are under­way against the arrested individ­uals, as confirmed by the district administration.

