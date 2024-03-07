16 held for encroachments

PESHAWAR - The district administration, in collaboration with the capital metropolitan government, took action against encroachments in Qissa Khwani Bazar, adjacent local markets, and circular roads.
A heavy police contingent was deployed to prevent unpleasant incidents during the operation.
Encroachments outside shops were removed, leading to the apprehension of 16 individuals involved.
Commissioner Peshawar has instructed administrative officers to conduct daily market visits and initiate legal action against encroachers.
Legal proceedings are underway against the arrested individuals, as confirmed by the district administration.