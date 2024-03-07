16 held for encroachments

PESHAWAR - The district administration, in collaboration with the capital metropolitan gov­ernment, took action against en­croachments in Qissa Khwani Ba­zar, adjacent local markets, and circular roads.

A heavy police contingent was deployed to prevent unpleasant incidents during the operation.

Encroachments outside shops were removed, leading to the ap­prehension of 16 individuals in­volved.

Commissioner Peshawar has in­structed administrative officers to conduct daily market visits and initiate legal action against en­croachers.

Legal proceedings are under­way against the arrested individ­uals, as confirmed by the district administration.