18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - An 18-member Punjab cabinet was sworn in here on Wednesday with legislators mostly from the central Punjab and Lahore city dominating the ministers’ list.
Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to the newly-appointed ministers at a solemn ceremony held at Governor House. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman read out the order of appointment of ministers.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz attended the ceremony besides Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, former speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal and senior PML-N leadership including Khawaja Saad Rafique. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwer, senior civil servants, parliamentarians, lawyers, journalists, party workers and members of civil society were also present.
Marriyum Aurangzeb (MPA W-300) took oath as Senior Minister who has been given the portfolios of Planning and Development, Environment and Forest departments. Other ministers include Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman (MPA PP-148, Lahore), Khawaja Imran Nazir (MPA PP-150, Lahore), Sohail Shaukat Butt (MPA PP-151, Lahore), Khawaja Salman Rafiq (MPA PP-153, Lahore), Bilal Yasin (MPA PP-174, Lahore), Faisal Ayub Khokhar (MPA PP-168, Lahore), Rana Sikander Hayat (MPA PP-183, Kasur), Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani (MPA PP-186, Okara), Muhamamd Kazim Pirzada (MPA PP-245, Bahawalpur), Zeeshan Rafique (MPA PP-51, Sialkot), Bilal Akbar Khan (MPA PP-58, Narowal), Sohaib Ahmed Malik (MPA PP-71, Sargodha), Azma Zahid Bokhari (MPA W-301), Ramesh Singh Arora (MPA NM-366), Khalil Tahir (MPA NM-367), Shafey Hussain (MPA PP-31, Gujrat), and Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani (MPA PP-293, Rajanpur). In the first phase of cabinet formation, only two ministers, Kazim Pirzada and Sher Ali Gorchani have been taken in the cabinet from south Punjab. The rest of the ministers have been picked from central Punjab districts and Lahore.
Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has been allocated the department of finance. He also served as finance minister in the last cabinet of Mian Shehbaz Sharif. Shafay Hussain, son of Ch Shujat Hussain, has been allocated the department of Commerce and Industries. Azma Zahid Bukhari has got the portfolio of Information and Culture. The department of agriculture has been given to Ashiq Hussain. Ramesh Singh, the first minister from Sikh community, will be heading the department of Minority Affairs whereas Khalil Tahir Sindhu has been assigned the department of Human Rights.
Kazim Pirzada will serve as irrigation minister. Khawaja Imran Nazir and Salman Rafique have got the portfolios of Primary and Secondary Health and Specialized Health Care department respectively. They held the same portfolios in the last provincial cabinet of Mian Shehbaz Sharif. Rana Skinder has been made Minister for School Education. Bilal Yasin has been allocated the portfolio of the Food department. He also served as food Minister in the previous cabinet of Mian Shehbaz Sharif. Zeeshan Rafique will be the minister for Local Government and Sohaib Ahmad would be the minister for Communications. Similarly, Faisal Ayub, Sher Ali Gorchani, Sohail Shuakat Butt, Sohaib Ahmad and Bilal Akbar have got the portfolios of Sports, Mines & Minerals, Social Welfare and Civil works and Transport respectively. Among the eighteen newly inducted ministers, five have already served as ministers in the previous tenures of the PML-N government in Punjab. Marriyum Aurangzeb has served as Federal Minister for Information twice.
Also, senior PML-N leaders, Rana Sanaullah and Pervaiz Rashid are likely to be inducted in the provincial cabinet as advisor and special assistant to the chief minister. Talking to journalists after the oath-taking ceremony, Maryam Nawaz said that she had inducted very talented and young people in her cabinet. “Foreign-educated and experienced people have been taken in the Punjab cabinet,” she added. Meanwhile, fifteen ministers of provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were sworn in at Governor House in Peshawar on Wednesday. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to them. The cabinet Ministers include, Arshad Ayub Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Fazal Hakim, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, Aqib Ullah, Muhammad Sajjad, Meena Khan, Fazal Shukoor, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Pukhtoon Yar, Aftab Alam, Khaleeq Ur Rehman, Qasim Ali Shah, Faisal Tarakai and Muhammad Zahir Shah.
The Advisors to Chief Minister include, Barrister Saif, Syed Fakhar Jehan, Muzammil Aslam, Mashal Azam and Zahid Chanzeb.