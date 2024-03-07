18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

LAHORE/PESHAWAR - An 18-member Punjab cabinet was sworn in here on Wednesday with legislators mostly from the central Punjab and Lahore city dominating the ministers’ list.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman administered the oath to the newly-appointed ministers at a solemn ceremony held at Governor House. Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhter Zaman read out the order of ap­pointment of ministers.

Punjab Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz at­tended the ceremony besides Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Mu­hammad Ahmed Khan, former speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal and senior PML-N leader­ship including Khawaja Saad Rafique. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anw­er, senior civil servants, parliamentarians, law­yers, journalists, party workers and members of civil society were also present.

Marriyum Aurangzeb (MPA W-300) took oath as Senior Minister who has been given the port­folios of Planning and Development, Environ­ment and Forest depart­ments. Other ministers include Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman (MPA PP-148, Lahore), Kha­waja Imran Nazir (MPA PP-150, Lahore), Sohail Shaukat Butt (MPA PP-151, Lahore), Khawaja Salman Rafiq (MPA PP-153, Lahore), Bilal Yasin (MPA PP-174, Lahore), Faisal Ayub Khokhar (MPA PP-168, Lahore), Rana Sikander Hayat (MPA PP-183, Kasur), Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Kirmani (MPA PP-186, Okara), Mu­hamamd Kazim Pirzada (MPA PP-245, Bahawal­pur), Zeeshan Rafique (MPA PP-51, Sialkot), Bilal Akbar Khan (MPA PP-58, Narowal), Sohaib Ahmed Malik (MPA PP-71, Sargodha), Azma Zahid Bokhari (MPA W-301), Ramesh Singh Arora (MPA NM-366), Khalil Tahir (MPA NM-367), Shafey Hussain (MPA PP-31, Gujrat), and Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani (MPA PP-293, Rajan­pur). In the first phase of cabi­net formation, only two minis­ters, Kazim Pirzada and Sher Ali Gorchani have been taken in the cabinet from south Punjab. The rest of the ministers have been picked from central Punjab dis­tricts and Lahore.

Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has been allocated the department of finance. He also served as fi­nance minister in the last cabi­net of Mian Shehbaz Sharif. Sha­fay Hussain, son of Ch Shujat Hussain, has been allocated the department of Commerce and Industries. Azma Zahid Bukhari has got the portfolio of Informa­tion and Culture. The depart­ment of agriculture has been given to Ashiq Hussain. Ramesh Singh, the first minister from Sikh community, will be heading the department of Minority Af­fairs whereas Khalil Tahir Sind­hu has been assigned the de­partment of Human Rights.

Kazim Pirzada will serve as ir­rigation minister. Khawaja Imran Nazir and Salman Rafique have got the portfolios of Primary and Secondary Health and Special­ized Health Care department re­spectively. They held the same portfolios in the last provincial cabinet of Mian Shehbaz Shar­if. Rana Skinder has been made Minister for School Education. Bilal Yasin has been allocated the portfolio of the Food department. He also served as food Minister in the previous cabinet of Mian She­hbaz Sharif. Zeeshan Rafique will be the minister for Local Govern­ment and Sohaib Ahmad would be the minister for Communica­tions. Similarly, Faisal Ayub, Sher Ali Gorchani, Sohail Shuakat Butt, Sohaib Ahmad and Bilal Akbar have got the portfolios of Sports, Mines & Minerals, Social Welfare and Civil works and Transport respectively. Among the eigh­teen newly inducted ministers, five have already served as min­isters in the previous tenures of the PML-N government in Pun­jab. Marriyum Aurangzeb has served as Federal Minister for In­formation twice.

Also, senior PML-N leaders, Rana Sanaullah and Pervaiz Rashid are likely to be inducted in the provincial cabinet as advi­sor and special assistant to the chief minister. Talking to jour­nalists after the oath-taking cer­emony, Maryam Nawaz said that she had inducted very talented and young people in her cabinet. “Foreign-educated and experi­enced people have been taken in the Punjab cabinet,” she add­ed. Meanwhile, fifteen minis­ters of provincial cabinet of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa were sworn in at Governor House in Peshawar on Wednesday. Governor Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to them. The cabinet Ministers include, Arshad Ayub Khan, Shakeel Ah­mad, Fazal Hakim, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, Aqib Ullah, Mu­hammad Sajjad, Meena Khan, Fazal Shukoor, Nazir Ahmad Ab­basi, Pukhtoon Yar, Aftab Alam, Khaleeq Ur Rehman, Qasim Ali Shah, Faisal Tarakai and Mu­hammad Zahir Shah.

The Advisors to Chief Min­ister include, Barrister Saif, Syed Fakhar Jehan, Muzammil Aslam, Mashal Azam and Zahid Chanzeb.