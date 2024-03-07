2 Brighton fans stabbed in Rome ahead of Europe League match

Two Brighton fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of Brighton's Europe League game against Roma to be played on Thursday.

According to Italian media, fan violence broke out, with several reports of clashes across the city.

Italian daily La Repubblica reported that the two Brighton supporters – aged 28 and 29 – were attacked just after midnight in Rome’s central Monti neighborhood by a small group of people wearing masks.

The two men, who were also robbed, were hospitalized with minor stab wounds, but have now been discharged.

The two were reportedly found bleeding on the ground by a restaurant worker, local media reported.

Italian Serie A club Roma will host English Premier League side Brighton in the first leg of the last 16 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.