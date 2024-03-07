8 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi police in an action against sus­pected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested eight accused besides recovering hashish, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesper­son said that New Town police held Ahmed for having 1060 grams hashish while another accused, Asif was netted with five liters liquor. Kahuta police rounded up Asad with 40 li­quor bottles. Pirwadhai police arrested Tariq for having 540 grams charras and Rawat po­lice held an accused namely Faisal for carry­ing 520 grams charras.