Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

8 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

APP
March 07, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI  -   Rawalpindi police in an action against sus­pected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Wednesday arrested eight accused besides recovering hashish, liquor, weapons and other items from their possession. 

A police spokesper­son said that New Town police held Ahmed for having 1060 grams hashish while another accused, Asif was netted with five liters liquor. Kahuta police rounded up Asad with 40 li­quor bottles. Pirwadhai police arrested Tariq for having 540 grams charras and Rawat po­lice held an accused namely Faisal for carry­ing 520 grams charras.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709781104.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024