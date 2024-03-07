Art, fashion exhibition concludes at GIK Institute

PESHAWAR - The three-day art and fashion exhibition con­cluded at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, captivating the audi­ence, including academia and stu­dents from across the country. The event was organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) in collaboration with the GIK Institute. The aim of the exhibition, titled ‘Irtiqa’ (art revolu­tion), was to showcase the culture of the province through calligraphy, art and paintings, providing a platform for young artists to display their artwork and gain recognition. Over 100 art pieces, spanning three dif­ferent categories including Painting, Calligraphy, Craft, and sculptures by the students, were displayed at the “Irtiqa: the Art Revolution” exhi­bition. Theatre performances and dramas were also staged during the festival, conveying messages to the audience. The display of art and craft models, along with the exhibition of paintings, contin­ued for three days. After painting competitions, a fashion show re­hearsal, and cultural paintings on T-Shirts competitions were also held. The Models dressed in vari­ous cultural and traditional color­ful attire showcased their catwalk on the ramp.