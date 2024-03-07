Thursday, March 07, 2024
ATC sends Imran Riaz to jail on judicial remand

ATC sends Imran Riaz to jail on judicial remand
Agencies
March 07, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   An an­ti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of torching police vehicles out­side the residence of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chair­man in Zaman Park. Earlier, the police produced the accused before ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal on expiry of his five-day phys­ical remand, but did not seek further physical remand for in­vestigation. The court was re­quested to send the accused to jail on judicial remand. Howev­er, Imran’s counsel submitted that his client was implicated in the case with mala fide in­tention and requested for dis­charging him from the case. The court, after hearing argu­ments of parties, sent the an­chorperson to jail on 14-day ju­dicial remand and ordered for producing him on expiry of the remand term. The Racecourse police had registered a case against the accused and oth­ers on charges of torching po­lice vehicles. Meanwhile, a La­hore High Court division bench issued notices to prosecution on a petition challenging Imran Riaz’s physical remand in the case of torching police vehi­cles. The division bench, head­ed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, heard the petition filed by Imran Riaz.

Agencies

