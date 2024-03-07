Balochistan govt announces Ramazan office timings

The government of Balochistan has issued official office timings for Quetta, the provincial capital. The announcement aims to facilitate government employees and ensure efficient workflow during this sacred period.

According to the directive, offices in Quetta will adhere to the following schedule:

From Monday to Thursday, offices will operate from 9:00am to3:00 pm.

On Fridays, office hours will be adjusted, with operations running from 9:00am to1:00 pm.

For offices with a six-day working week, including Saturdays, timings will be from 9:00am to2:00 pm throughout the week. However, on Fridays, these offices will conclude operations earlier, closing at 12:00 pm.

This initiative aims to strike a balance between observing the spiritual significance of Ramadan and maintaining the essential functions of government offices. It reflects the government’s commitment to accommodating the religious practices of its employees while ensuring the continued provision of public services.

These adjusted office timings will come into effect immediately and will remain in place for the holy month. The government urges all employees to adhere to the new schedule and encourages citizens to plan their visits to government offices accordingly.