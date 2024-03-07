Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Balochistan govt announces Ramazan office timings

Balochistan govt announces Ramazan office timings
Web Desk
11:20 PM | March 07, 2024
National

The government of Balochistan has issued official office timings for Quetta, the provincial capital. The announcement aims to facilitate government employees and ensure efficient workflow during this sacred period.

According to the directive, offices in Quetta will adhere to the following schedule:

From Monday to Thursday, offices will operate from 9:00am to3:00 pm.

On Fridays, office hours will be adjusted, with operations running from 9:00am to1:00 pm.

For offices with a six-day working week, including Saturdays, timings will be from 9:00am to2:00 pm throughout the week. However, on Fridays, these offices will conclude operations earlier, closing at 12:00 pm.

This initiative aims to strike a balance between observing the spiritual significance of Ramadan and maintaining the essential functions of government offices. It reflects the government’s commitment to accommodating the religious practices of its employees while ensuring the continued provision of public services.

Robbers kill another man on resistance in Karachi

These adjusted office timings will come into effect immediately and will remain in place for the holy month. The government urges all employees to adhere to the new schedule and encourages citizens to plan their visits to government offices accordingly.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709790501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024