Blood donation camp held at UoP for Thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR - In a move to offer crucial assistance to Thalassemia-affected children in Pakistan, a blood donation camp unfolded at the University of Peshawar on Wednesday. Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder necessitating regular transfusions, prompted this initiative to heighten awareness, urging community members, especially the youth, to donate blood for the cause. Thousands of children in Pakistan grapple with Thalassemia, and consistent blood transfusions are indispensable for their survival. The scarcity of safe and adequate blood supply presents a significant hurdle for families coping with Thalassemia, making events like today’s blood donation camp pivotal in ensuring affected children receive the life-saving support they require.
Director CDPM Prof Dr. Zulfiqar Ali emphasized, “The blood donation camp offers an opportunity to contribute to the well-being of Thalassemia-affected children. Donors are urged to step forward, as each donation can make a substantial difference in the lives of those battling Thalassemia.” Nasir Ali, Coordinator, Al-Khidmat Thalassemia Centre Peshawar, stressed the importance of student and youth involvement, highlighting their crucial role in securing the needed blood for these children.