Blood donation camp held at UoP for Thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR - In a move to offer crucial assis­tance to Thalassemia-affected children in Pakistan, a blood do­nation camp unfolded at the Uni­versity of Peshawar on Wednes­day. Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder necessitating regular transfusions, prompted this initia­tive to heighten awareness, urging community members, especial­ly the youth, to donate blood for the cause. Thousands of children in Pakistan grapple with Thalas­semia, and consistent blood trans­fusions are indispensable for their survival. The scarcity of safe and adequate blood supply presents a significant hurdle for families coping with Thalassemia, making events like today’s blood donation camp pivotal in ensuring affect­ed children receive the life-saving support they require.

Director CDPM Prof Dr. Zulfiqar Ali emphasized, “The blood do­nation camp offers an opportuni­ty to contribute to the well-being of Thalassemia-affected children. Donors are urged to step forward, as each donation can make a sub­stantial difference in the lives of those battling Thalassemia.” Na­sir Ali, Coordinator, Al-Khidmat Thalassemia Centre Peshawar, stressed the importance of stu­dent and youth involvement, high­lighting their crucial role in se­curing the needed blood for these children.