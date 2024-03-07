BMG, KCCI leadership condole demise of Yasin Haji Kassam Teli

KARACHI - The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and Office Bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), Wednesday, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of seasoned businessman Yasin Haji Kassam Teli. The elder brother of Late Siraj Kassam Teli, Yasin Haji Kassam Teli passed away on Tuesday evening and his funeral prayer was held Wednesday morning which was well-attended by prominent members of the business and industrial community. In a joint statement issued here, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Vice President Altaf A. Ghaffar and Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Barry expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the members of bereaved family.