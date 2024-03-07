BMG, KCCI leadership condole demise of Yasin Haji Kassam Teli

KARACHI - The leader­ship of Businessmen Group (BMG) and Office Bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Com­merce & Industry (KCCI), Wednesday, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of seasoned businessman Yasin Haji Kas­sam Teli. The elder brother of Late Siraj Kassam Teli, Ya­sin Haji Kassam Teli passed away on Tuesday evening and his funeral prayer was held Wednesday morning which was well-attended by prominent members of the business and industrial community. In a joint state­ment issued here, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, Gener­al Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Vice President Altaf A. Ghaffar and Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Barry expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the mem­bers of bereaved family.