Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

BMG, KCCI leadership condole demise of Yasin Haji Kassam Teli

APP
March 07, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -   The leader­ship of Businessmen Group (BMG) and Office Bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Com­merce & Industry (KCCI), Wednesday, expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of seasoned businessman Yasin Haji Kas­sam Teli. The elder brother of Late Siraj Kassam Teli, Ya­sin Haji Kassam Teli passed away on Tuesday evening and his funeral prayer was held Wednesday morning which was well-attended by prominent members of the business and industrial community. In a joint state­ment issued here, Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani, Gener­al Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Vice President Altaf A. Ghaffar and Vice President Tanveer Ahmed Barry expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the mem­bers of bereaved family.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1709691283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024