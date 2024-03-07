Chinese farm equipment under green initiative arrives

ISLAMABAD - The first shipment of agricultural equipment under the Green Paki­stan Initiative (GPI) has reached Pakistan from China via the Khu­njerab Pass, despite challenging weather conditions.

The cargo includes 20 tractors, drip irrigation systems, hose reel-based irrigation systems, satellite, and drone intelligent control plat­forms. Additionally, the convoy brings smart agriculture manage­ment platforms and the Internet of Things (IoT) for agriculture.

Since its inception in July of last year, GPI has been a significant part of the government’s new plan for economic recovery. With Paki­stan still in the early stages of in­dustrialization, much of its exist­ing machinery and equipment, including power plants, is due for replacement, making this initiative especially critical for the country.

GPI focuses on a variety of as­pects related to forestry, wildlife, the environment, and biodiversi­ty. Its aim is to promote sustain­able practices and enhance the well-being of people across all provinces of Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.