Chinese farm equipment under green initiative arrives

ISLAMABAD - The first shipment of agricultural equipment under the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI) has reached Pakistan from China via the Khunjerab Pass, despite challenging weather conditions.
The cargo includes 20 tractors, drip irrigation systems, hose reel-based irrigation systems, satellite, and drone intelligent control platforms. Additionally, the convoy brings smart agriculture management platforms and the Internet of Things (IoT) for agriculture.
Since its inception in July of last year, GPI has been a significant part of the government’s new plan for economic recovery. With Pakistan still in the early stages of industrialization, much of its existing machinery and equipment, including power plants, is due for replacement, making this initiative especially critical for the country.
GPI focuses on a variety of aspects related to forestry, wildlife, the environment, and biodiversity. Its aim is to promote sustainable practices and enhance the well-being of people across all provinces of Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.