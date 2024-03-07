CM Bugti emphasises to ensure effective governance

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Wednesday instructed the secretaries of vari­ous departments to ensure effective governance, give priorities for the smooth execution of public interest matters. The newly-elected chief minister in a first introductory meeting with secretaries of all de­partments held at CM Secretariat, stressed to ensure good governance and enhance efforts aimed climate change and combating terrorism. He directed all the secretaries to set targets of initiatives in their respective departments and also fix a time frame for its implemen­tation. He said that secretaries of all departments should prepare a comprehensive plan in one month for the improvement of governance. He said, “We have to work diligently for the betterment of the province and the common man and added that steps will be taken to eliminate corruption from basic to the high­est level.” The chief minister said that comprehensive reforms would be carried out for a significant im­provement of administrative affairs in the province. “In this process of reforms, suggestions and recom­mendations of the officers will be implemented on a priority basis,” he added. Sarfraz Bugti said that the of­ficer appointed at any department on any position would be ensured pro­tection to complete the fixed tenure of appointment.