CM Maryam announces delivery of Ramazan Nigahban package

LAHORE - In a commendable step for the wellbeing of the downtrodden, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday announced the delivery of Ramazan Package at the doorsteps of the deserving people. ”People of Punjab will no longer have to stand in queues during Ramazan to get their right”, she said while addressing a press conference here regarding the largest Ramazan Negahban Package in the history of the Province. The chief minister said that more than three crore people of Punjab will benefit from Ramadan Relief package as 65,000 bags with QR codes will be provided under the Program.“Fulfilment of promises made in my very first speech in the Assembly has begun. My mission is to provide relief to people at their doorsteps.,” said the chief minister. Chief Minister stated that after taking oath on 26 February, a Ramazan package was prepared in just 09 days, under the guidance of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, to provide relief to deserving people during the holy month of Ramazan. She explained that owing to paucity of time, data of BISP and NADRA beneficiaries have been clubbed, cleansed, physically verified and relied upon for the time being. “However, in the next phase, we will collect data of the entire 12.5 crore people under Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Project within the next 04 months for effective Government interventions in the future.”, she added. Chief Minister explained,”Ramazan Relief Package hamper contains 10 kg flour, 2 kg ghee, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg rice and 2 kg gram flour(Besan).” She directed the district administrations and Punjab Food Authority to ensure best quality of food items in Ramazan Relief hampers. She told reporters that only the approved samples of food items have been allowed while the four mills producing substandard products have been sealed. Maryam Nawaz said she had tasked district administrations to open and check hampers randomly to ensure quantity and quality of food items. The Chief Minister said: ”Delivery mechanism of hampers is fully digitised. PITB has developed a dedicated application for the purpose. Union Council level delivery teams will distribute these hampers at the neighborhood level. Police security teams will accompany the delivery teams to avoid any untoward incident.”