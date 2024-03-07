COAS unveils HAIDER tank at HIT

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir NI (M) visit­ed Heavy Industries Tax­ila (HIT) on Wednesday as chief guest at the roll­out ceremony of HAIDER tank (Pilot Project).

The ceremony was at­tended by Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China, key officials of Chinese state company NORINCO, high officials of Government of Paki­stan & Pakistan Army, and various military and civilian officials of HIT.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Rela­tions (ISPR), during the ceremony, HIT unveiled its new Tank HAIDER, which has been indig­enously manufactured through collaboration with NORINCO China and various industries of Pakistan. HAIDER embodies cutting-edge technology and impres­sive capability in the domain of tank warfare having remarkable fire­power, protection and manoeuvre characteristics, the ISPR said. Crafted with state-of-the-art advanced technologies, HAIDER stands as a testament to Paki­stani defence industry’s relentless pursuit of excel­lence in defence innovation.

COAS was briefed in detail about the technical ca­pabilities of the HAIDER tank and the progress being made in achieving indigenization in arms and arma­ment. COAS also visited other manufacturing facili­ties within the Heavy Industrial Complex and appre­ciated the commitment of the officers and workforce in successful achievement of another technological milestone. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman HIT.

Meanwhile, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday. He felicitated Shehbaz Sharif and ex­tended good wishes for him on assuming office of the Prime Minister. During the meeting, views were also exchanged on professional matters of the Pakistan Army and security affairs.