March 07, 2024
Comedian Amanullah Khan remembered

4TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Comedian Amanullah Khan remembered
March 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The fourth death an­niversary of popular comedian Amanullah Khan was observed on Wednesday. In a career span­ning over 45 years, he performed in more than 2,000 plays, other than films and television shows. Amanul­lah was regarded as one of the best comedians in the subcontinent. He made a record of doing 860 shows in his career and was also hon­oured with the Pride of Performance Award in 2018 for his work. Amanul­lah Khan died on March 6, 2020 due to kidney failure at a private hospital in Lahore.

Agencies

