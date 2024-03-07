Commissioner notifies food items price for Ramazan

KARACHI - The Commissioner of Ka­rachi has taken decisive action by issuing a notifica­tion to regulate the prices of essential food items in the city for holy month of Ra­madan. Following directives from Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, a comprehensive price control programme has been initiated to moni­tor and manage the prices of various food commodi­ties. As per the notification, the prices for key food items have been fixed to ensure affordability and prevent exploitation. Milk prices have been set at Rs180 for dairy farmers, Rs188 for wholesale, and Rs200 for retail per litre. Similarly, the wholesale price of sugar has been capped at Rs123 per kg, with a retail price ceiling of Rs130.

In addition to these mea­sures, a special Ramadan relief package has been an­nounced at utility stores, of­fering reductions in prices for a variety of items. This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on con­sumers during the holy month. Ahead of Ramazan, concerns over rising prices of food items have been ad­dressed through these regu­latory actions. Flour prices from various mills have been standardized, with X flour mill flour priced at Rs120 wholesale and Rs128 retail, and fine X flour mill flour at Rs130 wholesale and Rs138 retail. Addition­ally, mill flour is set at Rs140 per bag at retail outlets.