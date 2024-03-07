Thursday, March 07, 2024
Court again delays indictment of Parvez Elahi, others

March 07, 2024
LAHORE   -  An anti-corruption court on Wednesday once again delayed the indictment of former chief min­ister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others in the Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case. 

The court delayed the indictment proceedings on the request of counsel for the accused. How­ever, the court, adjourning further proceedings till March 11, observed that it was the last op­portunity and indictment would take place on the next date of hearing, in any case. The court observed that already copies of the challan had been distributed among the accused, but counsel for the accused were using delaying tactics.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case proceedings, wherein the jail officials produced Parvez Elahi and Mu­hammad Khan Bhatti. Several co-accused also appeared and marked their attendance during the proceedings.

