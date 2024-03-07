Court extends Toor’s physical remand for two days

ISLAMABAD - The District and Sessions Court of Is­lamabad on Wednesday granted two-days more physical remand of V-logger Asad Toor. Judicial Magistrate Shabbir Bhatti is­sued the order after hearing the arguments from two sides. Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) Amir Farooq heard the plea of Asad Toor against the summons from the Federal Investigation Agen­cy (FIA). During the hearing, defence counsel Iman Mazzari argued that the report lodged against Asad Toor was under the PECA Act, but the notice was different from it. The chief jus­tice inquired whether the arrest of the accuser was carried out in accordance with the law.