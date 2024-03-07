Court reserves verdict on pleas against arrest warrants of Hassan, Hussain Nawaz

The accountability court has reserved the verdict on the appeals of Nawaz Sharif’s sons, seeking the suspension of arrest warrants.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the accountability court heard the appeals filed by Hassan and Hussain Nawaz against arrest warrants.

During the hearing, Counsel Qazi Misbhaul Hassan and Rana Irfan Advocate appeared before the court. Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar and Prosecutor Sohail Arif from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were also present.

Qazi Misbhaul Hassan stated that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz would appear before the court on March 12, and all other accused have been released by the court in the reference. The counsel also pleaded for the permanent suspension of arrest warrants against Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

On the other hand, NAB prosecutor Sohail Arif stated that the arrest warrants have been suspended, but the accused must surrender before the court. He added that the accused must be allowed to present themselves before the court.

After hearing the arguments of all parties, the court reserved the verdict on the pleas seeking the suspension of arrest warrants.

It is noteworthy that Hassan and Hussain Nawaz have filed pleas against NAB references, including Avenfield, Al Azizia, and Flagship.

The accused duo has also moved to the court for the suspension of arrest warrants. Seven years ago, the accountability court declared both Hassan and Hussain Nawaz as absconders.