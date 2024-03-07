CPEC poised to create more job opportunities in Pakistan: Chinese CG

KARACHI - The Consul General of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong, on Wednesday, said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects have created a large number of jobs in Pakistan, providing women with platforms to showcase their abilities. With advancement in cooperation between China and Pakistan, more employment opportu­nities will be created for women in coming years, he said while addressing a reception hosted by the Consulate General of China in Karachi in connection with International Women’s Day. The event was attended by former federal minister Barrister Shahida Jameel, female entrepreneurs, women from Sindh and Balochistan belonging to various fields such as commerce, educa­tion, culture, and media as well as female overseas Chinese in Pakistan. Referring to job creation through CPEC projects the CG informed that at the Thar Coal Mine project over a hundred women have received truck driving training and dozens of the female truck drivers were busy. They participate in the construction of the project, contrib­uting to local development while changing their own lives, he added.