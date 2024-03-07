Customs foil attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs10.1 million

KARACHI - Pakistan Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs10.1 million during an operation at Karachi airport. According to the customs officials, a passenger named Nizamuddin had arrived in Karachi by Emirates Airlines flight EK606 from Dubai. According to the authorities, the passenger denied the presence of any prohib­ited and dutiable items. Dissatisfied with the pas­senger’s response, the luggage was scanned and gold ornaments were identified in his luggage, on which the passenger’s luggage was confiscated. The customs staff proceeded to the examination counter and carried out a detailed examination of the baggage in the presence of the passenger and questioned him about the gold ornaments, however, he could not give a satisfactory re­sponse. The Customs staff seized the recovered jewelry in their custody. The total weight of the jewelry is 49 tolas and its total value is Rs10.147 million. Legal action is being taken against the accused under the Customs Act.