Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Customs foil attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs10.1 million

Agencies
March 07, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Pakistan Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs10.1 million during an operation at Karachi airport. According to the customs officials, a passenger named Nizamuddin had arrived in Karachi by Emirates Airlines flight EK606 from Dubai. According to the authorities, the passenger denied the presence of any prohib­ited and dutiable items. Dissatisfied with the pas­senger’s response, the luggage was scanned and gold ornaments were identified in his luggage, on which the passenger’s luggage was confiscated. The customs staff proceeded to the examination counter and carried out a detailed examination of the baggage in the presence of the passenger and questioned him about the gold ornaments, however, he could not give a satisfactory re­sponse. The Customs staff seized the recovered jewelry in their custody. The total weight of the jewelry is 49 tolas and its total value is Rs10.147 million. Legal action is being taken against the accused under the Customs Act.

ECP seeks more PML-N lists to allocate 9 extra reserved seats in NA

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1709691283.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024