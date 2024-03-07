DC for relief to citizens in Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has instructed relevant officials to maintain affordable prices for edible items during the holy month of Ramazan, aiming to provide relief to citizens.
Expressing these directives while presiding over a meeting of the district’s price review committee at his office, DC Arshad emphasized the need to determine reasonable prices for essential items in alignment with the provincial government’s welfare policies for the masses.
The meeting focused on the establishment of complaint desks at the tehsil level to address citizens’ concerns regarding the prices and availability of essential commodities. DC Arshad directed officials from the food department and other relevant departments to conduct regular market visits, ensuring that citizens obtain essential items at officially-prescribed prices throughout the holy month.
Encouraging citizens to identify businesses overcharging for essential items, DC Arshad urged them to report such instances to relevant authorities for necessary actions.