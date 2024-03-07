Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

DC for relief to citizens in Ramazan

APP
March 07, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Deputy Commis­sioner Mansoor Arshad has instructed relevant of­ficials to maintain afford­able prices for edible items during the holy month of Ramazan, aiming to pro­vide relief to citizens.

Expressing these di­rectives while presiding over a meeting of the dis­trict’s price review com­mittee at his office, DC Arshad emphasized the need to determine rea­sonable prices for essen­tial items in alignment with the provincial gov­ernment’s welfare poli­cies for the masses.

The meeting focused on the establishment of complaint desks at the te­hsil level to address citi­zens’ concerns regarding the prices and availabili­ty of essential commod­ities. DC Arshad direct­ed officials from the food department and oth­er relevant departments to conduct regular mar­ket visits, ensuring that citizens obtain essential items at officially-pre­scribed prices through­out the holy month.

CM Maryam announces delivery of Ramazan Nigahban package

Encouraging citizens to identify businesses over­charging for essential items, DC Arshad urged them to report such in­stances to relevant author­ities for necessary actions.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709790501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024