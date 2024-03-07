DC for relief to citizens in Ramazan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commis­sioner Mansoor Arshad has instructed relevant of­ficials to maintain afford­able prices for edible items during the holy month of Ramazan, aiming to pro­vide relief to citizens.

Expressing these di­rectives while presiding over a meeting of the dis­trict’s price review com­mittee at his office, DC Arshad emphasized the need to determine rea­sonable prices for essen­tial items in alignment with the provincial gov­ernment’s welfare poli­cies for the masses.

The meeting focused on the establishment of complaint desks at the te­hsil level to address citi­zens’ concerns regarding the prices and availabili­ty of essential commod­ities. DC Arshad direct­ed officials from the food department and oth­er relevant departments to conduct regular mar­ket visits, ensuring that citizens obtain essential items at officially-pre­scribed prices through­out the holy month.

Encouraging citizens to identify businesses over­charging for essential items, DC Arshad urged them to report such in­stances to relevant author­ities for necessary actions.