Thursday, March 07, 2024
DC reviews arrangements, for upcoming local government by-elections

APP
March 07, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sanghar Muhammad Saleem Jatoi on Wednesday chaired a meeting. On this occasion, the police department was directed to implement strict se­curity measures and lady police officers were also assigned duties. The health department officials were instructed to keep their ambulances and staff on alert so that they could respond promptly to any unpleasant incidents. District Election Com­missioner Shah Nawaz Brohi, Assistant Commis­sioner and Returning Officer Sanghar Fahad Ijaz, District Health Officer Dr. Faiz Muhammad Mari along with other relevant officers, attended the meeting. The meeting discussed arrangements and security measures for the upcoming local gov­ernment by-elections in Tando Adam and Sang­har’s wards. There will be 6 polling stations and 20 polling booths have been established for the elec­tion of the two wards (Sanghar and Tando Adam) to be held tomorrow, where a total of 6408 male and female voters will exercise their right to vote.

ECP seeks more PML-N lists to allocate 9 extra reserved seats in NA

APP

