DPO orders Bahawalpur Police to intensify crackdown against criminals

BAHAWALPUR - On the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muham­mad Abbas Bahawalpur Police arrested at least 25 criminals during the crackdown against drug peddling and illegal weapons. The arrests were made in a row in vari­ous police operations during the last two days, police officials said Wednesday. A huge quantity of alcohol, drugs and illegal weapons were recov­ered from the arrested accused persons during the crackdown. According to details, Bahawal­pur Police achieved great success in fight against criminals under the leadership of DPO Syed Mu­hammad Abbas. During the last couple of days, both the Masafir Khana police station and the City police station Hashilpur arrested 12 accused and recovered 505 litres of liquor by raiding the site where alcohol was being produced. Also, the Yazman and Thana Sadar Hashilpur police ar­rested seven accused and recovered 8-kg 560 grams of hashish and 60 grams of crystal ice from their possession. Meanwhile, police station Abbas Nagar, police station Uchsharif and police station city Yazman police arrested six accused and recov­ered three pistols of 30 bore and three revolvers of 32 bore from their possession. Separate cases were registered against the arrested accused. On this occasion, DPO Syed Muhammad Abbas said in his message that criminals cannot escape the law. He also directed the police to intensify crackdown against anti-social elements. He said that the cas­es would be registered against criminals and they would be brought to justice.