Economic Revival

In a bold step towards confronting Pakistan’s economic hurdles, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a decisive directive. Emphasising the need for urgent and sweeping reforms in a recent meeting under his leadership, this directive focuses on cutting down government ex­penses to revitalise the economic framework of the country. This move reflects a proactive stance, indicating the Prime Minister’s determina­tion to tackle the nation’s economic challenges head-on.

At the forefront of these directives is the immediate and complete digitisation and automation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). PM Sharif has emphasised the need for transparency, given the persistent issues of tax evasion and corruption that have plagued our economic system. This is a much-needed strategic move to streamline processes, ensuring both taxpayers and the business community experience a sea change in efficiency.

PM Sharif’s insistence on adopting the world’s best practices in FBR digitisation is a declaration that Pakistan is ready to play in the big leagues, aligning our economic structures with global standards. The mention of a merit-based track and trace system is a commitment to fairness and effi­ciency in tax collection that has been long overdue. The emphasis on in­ternational best practices is a practical step towards a transparent and accountable economic system. PM Sharif is laying the groundwork for a governance system that demands trust and credibility.

Sharif’s directive encompasses a broader strategy, extending its reach beyond technology. By planning collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Interior and the armed forces to combat smuggling, the Prime Minister is not merely addressing economic leaks; he is actively sealing them. His commitment to overseeing these matters sends a clear message – there will be no room for malpractice under his watch. This directive reflects a commitment to bringing more tax­payers into the net.

By urging the FBR to expand its reach and crack down on malprac­tices, PM Sharif is demonstrating a commitment to fiscal responsibility and accountability. It is a refreshing change, a departure from the com­placency that has hindered our economic progress. It is time to embrace these reforms and usher in an era of sustainable growth and account­ability. Anything less would be a disservice to our nation’s potential.