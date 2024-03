ECP reshuffles over 20 DEOs

ATTOCK - Election Commission has trans­ferred more than twenty of its dis­trict election officers including At­tock.

All the officers have resumed their duties at their new plac­es of transfer. As per details DEC Attock Noor-ul-Khitab has been transferred to Charsadda while Muhammad Imran has assumed the charge of DEC Attock. DEC Muhammad Shahid Islam has been transferred to Gujranwa­la as Regional Election Commis­sioner, Deputy Director Muham­mad Saeed has been transferred as DEC Talagang, DEC Swat Fa­reed Ullah has been transferred to Torghar, Deputy Director Kashif Abbas has been transferred to Is­lamabad, DEC Torghar Bakhtiar-ul-Mulk has been transferred to Upper Dir, DEC Charsadda Saf­dar Akbar has been transferred to Rawalpindi, DEC Lodhran Muham­mad Adnan Zafar has been trans­ferred to Multan, DEC Rawalpindi Shaheen Ghazal has been trans­ferred to Islamabad, DEC Upper Dir Jahanzeb Khan has been trans­ferred to Swat, DEC Bahawalna­gar Tanveer Ahmad Humayun has been transferred as Deputy Direc­tor Punjab Election Commission, DEC TT Singh Gulzar Akhtar has been transferred to Lodhran, DEC Zhob Muhammad Saleem to Musa Khel, DEC Musa Khel Sardar Nase­er to Zhob, DEC Chitral Falak Naz has been transferred as Deputy Di­rector PEC KP, DEC Kemari Syeda Humera Bint Maaz to Thatta, DEC Multan Javed Iqbal has been trans­ferred as Deputy Director PEC KP, DEC Thattha Muhammad Imran Araen to Kemari and Election Of­ficer Huma Zafar has been trans­ferred to Pakpatan.