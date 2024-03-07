ECP seeks more PML-N lists to allocate 9 extra reserved seats in NA

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought more lists of women from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to allocate nine addition­al National Assembly reserved seats after their ini­tial list was exhausted.

According to the proportion, the priority list for the ruling party (PML-N) in National Assembly has been depleted, prompting the ECP to ask for nom­ination papers from nine more women affiliated with the PML-N. These nomination papers will be accepted based on the new priority list provided by the PML-N, following the schedule.

The commission has released a schedule for granting extra seats to women, specifically to par­liamentary parties such as PML-N, after refusing to allocate certain seats to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). According to the schedule, the issuance of the public notice is set for Thurs­day, with PML-N’s nominated candidates to sub­mit their nomination papers to the Joint Election Commissioner of Punjab by March 9.