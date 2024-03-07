ECP seeks more PML-N lists to allocate 9 extra reserved seats in NA

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sought more lists of women from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to allocate nine additional National Assembly reserved seats after their initial list was exhausted.
According to the proportion, the priority list for the ruling party (PML-N) in National Assembly has been depleted, prompting the ECP to ask for nomination papers from nine more women affiliated with the PML-N. These nomination papers will be accepted based on the new priority list provided by the PML-N, following the schedule.
The commission has released a schedule for granting extra seats to women, specifically to parliamentary parties such as PML-N, after refusing to allocate certain seats to the PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). According to the schedule, the issuance of the public notice is set for Thursday, with PML-N’s nominated candidates to submit their nomination papers to the Joint Election Commissioner of Punjab by March 9.