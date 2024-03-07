Thursday, March 07, 2024
FBISE launches automated public service system to facilitate students

APP
March 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), has launched a fully automated public service system to facilitate the stu­dents. 

According to the details given by the federal board, this initiative of­fers important services to the stu­dents. The students can benefit from the facilities including Online issuance of Migration/ NOC certif­icate, result verification, and du­plicate result card. 

This facility will also abolish the need for manual processes and pro­vide applicants with a quick service delivery in three minutes. The sys­tem will soon expand and provide additional services like change of subjects, cancellation of results, and correction of session details.

This system allows users to di­rectly process the application, re­quiring applicants to provide their registration number, year of ex­amination, and postal address, so that they could get a direct link to access the services through WhatsApp or email. 

The FBISE sources informed that issued documents could be verified through the unique track­ing ID or verification link system. 

Meanwhile, Chairman Feder­al Board Qaiser Alam, praised the efforts of Dr. Bashir Khan Yousafzai, Secretary Federal Board and IT team for develop­ing the automated system to fa­cilitate the students.

He emphasized the Board’s com­mitment to improve efficiency, transparency and accessibility in education admin. 

The system empowers students and helps the education system by introducing advance-thinking ini­tiatives that adhere to the highest standards of quality and services. 

For more information about the system, the Secretary Federal Board can be contacted on the fol­lowing number: 051-9269502.

