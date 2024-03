bAHAWALPUR - Free ration bags are being distributed among de­serving families throughout the district under the Nigehban Ramazan Package. Bahawlapur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa visited the Craft Bazaar and Wheat Procurement Centre near the Bahawalpur Railway Station, where he inspect­ed the packaging of food items and checked the quality of the items under the Ramazan Package.