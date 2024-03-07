Forms-45 placed by ECP on its website are tampered, alleges PTI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) on Wednesday alleged that Forms-45 published by the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on its website were tampered with, stressing the need for increasing the num­bers of election tribu­nals to swiftly decide the rigging disputes.

Addressing a press conference here along with senior party lead­ers Taimur Khan Jhagra and Salman Akram Raja, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said that the polls fraud evidence became further clear now after the elector­al body published Forms-45 on its website. He said that the party had now rigging evidence of the constit­uencies, where PTI-backed candi­dates were defeated with overnight changes in the results, by comparing Forms-45 of ECP with the original ones available with all candidates.

Gohar reiterated that PTI had won 180 National Assembly seats in the general elections under original Forms-45. “But our mandate was stolen through results tampering, which is unprecedented in the politi­cal history of the country,”

He went on to say that the scale of vote fraud could be judged from the fact that the overall voter turnout across the country stood at 40 per­cent. But in some places, the voter turnout even jumped over 100 per­cent, he added.

He made it clear that they would move to tribunals against the ECP decisions and would hold protest demonstrations until they get the stolen public mandate back. Speak­ing on the occasion, Jhagra said that Forms-45 published by the elector­al watchdog on its website further cleared the air regarding the polls frauds. He stated that PTI had ob­tained 90 percent of Forms-45 on the polling day and they differed from the ones uploaded by the ECP, which clearly showed that massive rigging took place. Comparing re­sults in NA-130 where PTI leader Dr. Yasmeen Rashid contested against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, he claimed that Nawaz’s 378 votes were tampered to 1378 by adding the dig­it 1 before 378 in ECP’s Form-45.

Similarly, he further revealed that in NA-128 (Salman Akram Raja vs IPP’s Aun Saqlain), 173 votes of Aun were made 973 by tampering the digit 1 as 9. Moreover, Jhagra stat­ed that in NA-71 (PTI’s Rehana Dar vs PML-N’s Khawaja Asif), PML-N candidate’s votes were increased from 209 to 809 by tampering 2 as 8 while interestingly the total num­ber of votes remained 627. The PTI leader said that in NA-64, PTI candi­date Qaisera Elahi’s 507 votes were made 007 by tampering 5 as 0 while adding two zeros before the dig­it 7. He stated that in his own con­stituency, PK-79, his 213 votes were tampered as 93 while the rival can­didate Jalal Khan’s votes were in­creased from 02 to 122 under ECP’s tampered Form-45.

Jhagra further said that in NA-238. PTI candidate Haleem Adil Sheikh’s 450 votes were made 050 and his opponent’s 09 votes were made 409.

PTI leader went on to say that in NA-151 (PTI’s Mehar Bano Qureshi vs PPPP’s Syed Ali Musa Gillani), PTI candidate Qureshi’s actual 497 votes were tampered as 197 in the ECP’s fake Form-45 while the reject­ed votes have gone up by the exact same number from 27 to 327.