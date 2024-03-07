Four killed in clash over old enmity in Larkana

LARKANA - Four people were killed in a clash between two par­ties of Jamali community over an old dispute in the village Imam bakhsh Jamali in Dokri Tehsil Fatehpur Po­lice station area. According to the report, Hakim Jamali, Shaukat Jamali, Milan Arbab Jamali and Dost Muhammad Jamali were killed and six years old boy Sayed Sadaro Shah was injured in cross fir­ing. Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab has taken serious notice of the murder and sought a re­port from SSP Larkana. The DIG has strictly instructed the DSP and SHO of Larkana range to arrest all the ac­cused involved in the inci­dent. He said that no one will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation and take law into their hands, such elements will be dealt with iron hands.

SIU ARRESTS BURGLARY GANG MEMBER, RECOV­ERS STOLEN GOODS

In a recent operation con­ducted by the Special Inves­tigation Unit (SIU), an opera­tive of a burglary gang was apprehended, and goods stolen from houses were re­covered from his possession. According to SSP SIU Junaid Ahmed Sheikh, on Decem­ber 3rd, 2023, unidentified burglars looted cash, jew­elry worth millions, valuable watches, and mobile phones from a house in Bahria Town.

The case of this incident was registered at Gadap City police station, which was be­ing investigated by senior of­ficials of SIU. SIU apprehend­ed one member of the gang involved in the burglary, Is­mail son of Momin, from It­tehad Town. Three valuable watches and two gold rings stolen from the arrested sus­pect were recovered. During the initial interrogation, the suspect revealed that he and his accomplices had com­mitted several burglaries in Bahria Town. Previously, the suspect had been arrested in two cases in Darakhshan police station. The relevant police stations are being in­formed about the revelations made by the suspect. Action is underway to apprehend the other accomplices of the suspect. Further investiga­tion against the suspect is ongoing.