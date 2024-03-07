Four shot dead in Larkana

LARKANA - Four people were killed in a clash between two par­ties of Jamali community over an old dispute in the village Imam bakhsh Jamali in Dokri Tehsil Fatehpur Po­lice station area.

According to the report, Hakim Jamali, Shaukat Ja­mali, Milan Arbab Jamali and Dost Muhammad Jama­li were killed and six years old boy Sayed Sadaro Shah was injured in cross firing.

Larkana DIG Nasir Aftab has taken serious notice of the murder and sought a re­port from SSP Larkana.

The DIG has strictly in­structed the DSP and SHO of Larkana range to arrest all the accused involved in the incident. He said that no one will be allowed to dis­turb the law and order situ­ation and take law into their hands, such elements will be dealt with iron hands.

SIU ARRESTS BURGLARY GANG MEMBER, RECOV­ERS STOLEN GOODS

In a recent operation conducted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), an operative of a burglary gang was apprehended, and goods stolen from houses were recovered from his possession. According to SSP SIU Junaid Ahmed Sheikh, on December 3rd, 2023, unidentified burglars looted cash, jewelry worth millions, valuable watches, and mobile phones from a house in Bahria Town.

The case of this incident was registered at Gadap City police station, which was being investigated by senior officials of SIU.

SIU apprehended one member of the gang in­volved in the burglary, Is­mail son of Momin, from Ittehad Town.

Three valuable watches and two gold rings stolen from the arrested suspect were recovered.

During the initial interro­gation, the suspect revealed that he and his accomplices had committed several bur­glaries in Bahria Town.

Previously, the suspect had been arrested in two cases in Darakhshan police station. The relevant police stations are being informed about the revelations made by the suspect.

Action is underway to ap­prehend the other accom­plices of the suspect. Fur­ther investigation against the suspect is ongoing.