FPCCI chief, Russian envoy agree to increase bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD - Atif Ikram Sheikh, president of FPCCI, and Albert Khorev, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, have agreed to increase bi­lateral trade. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fostering stronger coop­eration to increase the bilateral trade vol­ume. This commitment reflects the shared interest in fortifying the enduring friend­ship and economic partnership between the two countries. Albert Khorev, Rus­sian Ambassador to Pakistan, and Pavel B. Burlakov, Acting Trade Representative, yesterday visited the Federation of Paki­stan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Capital Office in Islamabad and met Atif Ikram Sheikh, president of FPCCI, Kairm Aziz Malik, chairman, and Malik Sohail Hussain, Chairman Coordination FPCCI, & other members. During the meeting, the matters of enhancing cooperation in diverse fields, including tourism, trade, investment, technology, and exchange of business delegations were discussed.

On this occasion, President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the total bilateral trade amounted to $666.85 million in 2022-23. He said that Pakistan possesses trade potential in various product catego­ries for export to Russia, including USD $ 3.2 billion worth of knitted apparel and USD $ 987.3 million worth of cotton prod­ucts. Additionally, opportunities exist to export leather apparel, citrus fruits, veg­etables, salts, and primary polyethylene to Russia. Atif Ikram Sheikh further said that Pakistan’s exports to Russia encom­pass a diverse range of products, includ­ing citrus fruit, leather apparel, ready-made garments, potatoes, home textiles, woven cotton fabrics, surgical and medi­cal apparatus, woven fabric of synthetic staple fibre, and salt, among others. Key imports from Russia to Pakistan consist of wheat and meslin, dried leguminous vegetables, bituminous coal, and similar solid fuels manufactured from coal. he said, adding Pakistan looks forward to ex­panding trade, opening up new avenues for cooperation, and further strengthen­ing the longstanding bonds of friendship between the two countries.

President FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh in­vited Russia to take advantage of CPEC by developing road network in Wakhan corri­dor for linkages with Lowari tunnel for ex­porting items and boosting trade through the warm water with the gulf region.

“Russia is the world’s second and third largest producer of gas and oil respectively and we can learn and take guidance from Russian technology and experience in en­hancing gas and oil exploration and pro­duction,” Atif Ikram suggested. Karim Aziz Malik, chairman of the Capital Office, said that there is a huge trade and investment potential between Pakistan and Russia. “Enhancing economic trade and invest­ment relations is a prime priority of Paki­stan.” He further said that Russia valued its relations with Pakistan and both countries had a “good level of cooperation and aimed to enhance it further.” He said there is a “great potential between both economies that needed to be explored more.

Malik Sohail Hussain emphasizes and advocates border trade with Russia and a currency swap agreement and said that Pakistan could export many products to Russia including textile goods, pharma­ceuticals, surgical instruments, IT prod­ucts and services, sports goods, leather products, fruits and vegetables. He further said that the business community could play an important role in forging stronger relations between the two countries. He emphasized evolving institutional mech­anisms to promote economic and com­mercial cooperation as well as to enhance awareness about trade and investment op­portunities available in the two countries Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev invited Pakistani businessmen to explore huge untapped Russian market where their merchandise could get a good place for having good quality. He said both countries should take sector-specific mea­sures to enhance mutual trade that did not reflect its potential. He said there is a great potential for increasing trade between the two countries and for this purpose contact between the two governments, business­men and people needs to be increased.