Gender equality fundamental to Pakistan’s Progress

International Women’s Day is a time to bring renewed attention to the challenges facing women and girls in Pakistan. It is also a time to recognize and champion their bold and brave leadership and resilience. There is need for more investment to support women and girls to live free from violence and have equal access to education and employment. Women's rights are increasingly coming under threat. One in every 10 women today lives in extreme poverty. Gender equality and women's rights are fundamental to Pakistan’s path within the Sustainable Development Agenda”.



These views were expressed by speakers at a public seminar jointly organized here at Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC) Thursday (today) in connection with International Women Day 2024, by WISE (Women in Struggle for empowerment) and Office of the ombudsperson, Punjab. The event drew representatives from government institutions, academia, civil society, and large number of women/girls including teachers, students, lawyers, police women, domestic workers and home-based workers.



Speaking on this occasion, Ombudsperson Punjab, Ms. Nabeela Hakim emphasized investing in women’s potential and recognizing their invaluable contributions to society and sustainable economic growth. She said professions like police and law are challenging for women, but they are joining these professions these days, which is really appreciable. Gender equality and women's rights are fundamental to Pakistan’s path within the Sustainable Development Agenda, added Nabeela.



Executive Director WISE, Bushra Khaliq, said it’s time to invest in women and girls for a safer, more gender-equal Pakistan. This year’s theme – “Invest in women: Accelerate progress” – calls for more investment to support women and girls to live free from violence and have equal access to education and employment. She said, women's rights are increasingly coming under threat, or being rolled back. One in every 10 women today lives in extreme poverty.



She said, achieving gender equality is more vital than ever. Ensuring women’s and girls’ rights across all aspects of life is the only way to secure prosperous and just Pakistan for future generations. On this day, we stand in solidarity with women and girls across Pakistan as they continue to demonstrate their leadership and participate in the destiny of their country, added Bushra.



Dr. Irum Rubab, head of Gender Studies Department, University of Home Economics, said 64 per cent of Pakistan population comprises youth and majority of students in universities are girls. The academic institutes must inculcate positive attitudenal changes in the personalities of young people through education on human rights, women inheritance rights and climate justice. She urged the need for collaboration and connectivity among academic institutions, civil society organizations and govt. departments.



Addressing the participants, Ms. Misba, registrar Office of the Ombudsperson Punjab, said her office has been making utmost efforts for the last 12 years to ensure harassment-free workplaces for women employees and workers. With our 9 regional offices at divisional basis, the office of the Ombudsperson Punjab deals with two acts "The Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010". Any woman in organizations can file her complaint of harassment at the workplace and "The Punjab Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Act, 2021", she added.



Speaking on the occasion, Saim Dada, advisor to the Ministry of Human Rights on gender inclusivity and women empowerment and Convener Standing Committee on Women Economic Reforms, urged the need for women economic empowerment- a key to nation’s progress. She said, enabling women’s economic stability can go a long way toward achieving equality efforts. Gender equality remains the greatest human rights challenge. Investing in women is a human right imperative and cornerstone for building inclusive societies. Progress for women benefits us all, she added.



At the end of the program, revolutionary feminist songs were sung and shields were awarded to women domestic workers and female community leaders celebrating their resilience and inspirational leadership within their communities.



